HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Eastern Conference

East Division

Central Division

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Winnipeg at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's results

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's results

Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Regina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Prince Albert at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.