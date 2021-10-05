HKO-WHL-Standings

Read Next

BOSTON ― It was his biggest Yankee moment yet and Gerrit Cole came up small. The ace couldn’t get an out in the third inning Tuesday night and the Yankees’ season seemed to follow him as the right-hander walked off the field for the last time of the year to the jeers of Red Sox fans at Fenway Park.

Cole gave up two home runs in two innings as the Red Sox jumped on the Yankees for a 6-2 win in the one-game American League Wild Card Game to end the Bombers’ season.