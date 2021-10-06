Sports

Lynn to start Game 1 of ALDS for White Sox against Astros

The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
HOUSTON

Lance Lynn will start for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Manager Tony La Russa announced the decision Wednesday, adding that Lucas Giolito would start Game 2. Houston will start Lance McCullers on Thursday and is going with left-hander Framber Valdez in Game 2.

Also Wednesday, the White Sox said first baseman Jose Abreu was feeling better after dealing with flu-like symptoms and that he would fly to Houston Wednesday night. Abreu had multiple tests that confirmed his illness wasn't COVID-19.

La Russa wasn't sure if Abreu would be ready for Game 1 but said he was “certain" he'd return for Friday's game.

