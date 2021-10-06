Sports

Canadiens G Carey Price likely to miss start of NHL season

The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak (28) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Drouin (92) and Joel Armia (40) after scoring the second goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during first-period preseason NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak (28) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Drouin (92) and Joel Armia (40) after scoring the second goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during first-period preseason NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL

Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday he does not expect Carey Price to practice before the start of the regular season, making it unlikely the star goaltender will be ready for next week's opener at Toronto.

Ducharme said Price is “not doing well right now” as he recovers from a non-COVID-19 illness. Price also had offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Ducharme said the Canadiens will ease the 34-year-old Price back into action once he recovers. He also said defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Montreal opens its season next Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.

