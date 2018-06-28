Ole Miss is focused on offensive line recruits. The Rebels just added their 6th

Three-star offensive guard Caleb Etienne committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday. The 6-6, 306-pound New Orleans native chose the Rebels over offers from schools such as Tennessee, Oregon State and Kansas.
Etienne is considered the 24th-best player in Louisiana and the 29th offensive guard in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite ratings. Etienne gives the Rebels 20 commits in the upcoming class.
Etienne joins a loaded Ole Miss Class of 2019 as far as offensive line is concerned. Etienne gives the Rebels their sixth offensive line commit and joins three-star offensive tackles Reece McIntyre, Nick Broeker, Carter Colquitt and Caleb Warren and three-star offensive guard Bryce Ramsey.
Ole Miss’ emphasis on adding offensive linemen is understandable given the outlook of the current group. Per the Clarion Ledger’s Hugh Kellenberger, “Sean Rawlings, Jordan Patterson and Jordan Sims are all senior multi-year starters that have formed the interior of that line, and left tackle Greg Little is widely considered a top NFL Draft pick if he leaves after his upcoming junior season.”
