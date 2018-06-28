Alabama beats out Georgia, Michigan for its first running back in 2019 class

Alabama has its first running back commitment for the class of 2019.
Keilan Robinson, a 5-foot-9, 184-pound rusher out of St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he has committed to the Tide.
"If you would've told me as a lil kid playing ball over at Beacon House that I would be in this position, I would not have believed you!" Robinson said in his post which included a video of his workouts and highlights.
Robinson is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 18 running back in his class by the 247Sports.com Composite Index. He chose Alabama over offers from 23 other schools, including Georgia, Florida State, Michigan and Southern California.
Robinson is the 17th commitment in Alabama's 2019 class, which currently ranks first in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.
