Could Florida State football play USC, UCLA or Stanford? School officials are looking

Florida State's football program might have future dates with some West Coast teams.
FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox told the Tallahassee Democrat the Seminoles "have looked into the schedules of USC, UCLA and possibly Stanford," if a future home-and-home series will work.
FSU hasn't played USC since 1997-98, and last played UCLA in the 2006 Emerald Bowl.
That was the Noles' lone meeting with the Bruins, and they have yet to play Stanford.
First-year FSU head coach Willie Taggart previously served as an assistant coach at Stanford during Jim Harbaugh's tenure at the California school.
FSU recently announced a 2019 game with Boise State at the neutral site of Jacksonville. The Seminoles also have a neutral-site game in Atlanta with West Virginia in 2020.
"Atlanta always makes sense because of the concentration of alumni that we have there, but we haven't had that great of success in Atlanta so I don't know," Wilcox told the Tallahassee Democrat.
FSU heads to Boise State in 2020, too. The Seminoles venturing out west to play California schools, if it happens, opens up recruiting even more for FSU under Taggart, who became the Noles' head coach after one season in Oregon.
FSU's #Tribe18 recruiting class saw five-star safety Jaiden Woodbey and four-star tight end Camren McDonald sign out of California high schools. The Noles also inked four-star wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison from Washington.
The consensus No. 1 recruiting target, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, is California's Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is a defensive end.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments