Ole Miss is tied for the most commitments in FBS thanks to this three-star athlete

Three-star athlete A.J. Finley committed to Ole Miss on Thursday. Finley (6-2, 180 pounds) committed to the Rebels over offers from other schools such as Duke, Iowa, Purdue and Tennessee.
"I just felt like Ole Miss was my best fit," Finley told OMSpirit.com. "I really liked the coaching staff. Those were the things that really made a difference."
The Mobile native is the 46th-best prospect in Alabama and is ranked as the 81st-best running back in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite ratings. Finley told OMSpirit.com that the Rebels worked Finley out at defensive back earlier in June and that he will play safety for Ole Miss.
Finley was the third commitment announced Thursday for the Rebels, joining offensive linemen Caleb Etienne and Jeremy James. Finley gives Ole Miss 22 commits in the upcoming class, which ties the Rebels with Miami (Ohio) for the most in FBS.
