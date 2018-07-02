Sporting News has released its preseason All-America team. See who made the list.

Sporting News announced its 2018 preseason All-America team on Monday. The publication’s preseason squad included two teams with 26 players on each.
In all, 13 Southeastern Conference players were selected to the 52-man team. That gives the SEC the most among all the conferences, edging the Big Ten, which had 12. The Pac-12 has eight players selected, the ACC had eight and the Big 12 had two.
Here is Sporting News’ team in its entirety:
First Team
QB: Trace McSorley, Penn State
RB: Bryce Love, Stanford
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
WR: David Sills V, West Virginia
WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
TE: Noah Fant, Iowa
ATH: Darrell Henderson, Memphis
OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL: Trey Adams, Washington
OL: Alex Bars, Notre Dame
OL: Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss
DL: Nick Bosa, Ohio State
DL: Ed Oliver, Houston
DL: Christian Wilkins, Clemson
DL: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
LB: Devin Bush, Michigan
LB: T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
LB: Devin White, LSU
DB: Greedy Williams, LSU
DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB: Lukas Denis, Boston College
DB: Jaquan Johnson, Miami
K: Matt Gay, Utah
P: Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
RET: Tony Pollard, Memphis
Second Team
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB: Myles Gaskin, Washington
RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
WR: Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
WR: Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
ATH: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL: Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
OL: David Edwards, Wisconsin
OL: Michael Jordan, Ohio State
OL: Martez Ivey, Florida
OL: Nate Herbig, Stanford
DL: Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois
DL: Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL: Rashan Gary, Michigan
LB: Joe Giles-Harris, Duke
LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama
LB: Cameron Smith, USC
CB: Byron Murphy, Washington
S: Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
S: Andrew Wingard, Wyoming
CB: Mark Gilbert, Duke
K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P: Jake Bailey, Stanford
RET: Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe
