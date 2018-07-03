He played football for the Miami Hurricanes. Now, he's trying out for WWE

Sunny Odogwu could be trading the football field and pads for a wrestling ring and tights.

Odogwu, a former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman, was one of more than 40 people who took part in a WWE tryout in Orlando last week. The three-day tryout ended Saturday.

According to the WWE Performance Center's website, the organization recruits internationally and looks for athletes "with wide-ranging backgrounds, including the NFL, Mixed Martial Arts, Olympic and Collegiate Athletics, the Military, Bodybuilding, Gymnasitcs and more."

Odogwu, who is listed on the tryout website at 6-8 and 310 pounds, was a spot starter during his time with Miami. After taking a redshirt during his first year on campus, the Nigeria native saw action in nine games during the 2014 season. He started two games in 2015 and then started the first five games in 2016 before he sustained a season-ending injury.

Sunny Odogwu, the 6-8, 300-plus-pound offensive tackle from Nigeria, talks to reporters after University of Miami football practice Aug. 11, 2015.

The offensive lineman transferred to UCLA after completing his undergraduate degree at Miami and played in six games as a reserve lineman, blocking tight end and special teams player during his lone year with the Bruins. He went unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft and took part in the Tennessee Titans' rookie minicamp.





Odogwu, 25, wasn't the only tryout participant with South Florida ties, however. Others who made their way to Orlando include:

▪ Terrell and Terrence Hughes, who wrestled for Fighting Evolution Wrestling in Miami.

▪ Nilka Garcia, who goes by the ring name La Rosa Negra. Garcia used to run a wrestling school and fitness center in Fort Lauderdale and also wrestled in some of the South Florida indies such as Gangrel's Women's Wrestling Show and Battling Bombshells.

▪ Omar Francis, who went by Omar Amir when he wrestled for BluePrint Pro Wrestling in Deerfield Beach.

▪ Brandi Lauren, wrestled on the South Florida indies including Brain Buster Pro Wrestling and Platinum Pro Wrestling.