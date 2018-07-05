Former Gators star Janoris Jenkins breaks silence about dead body found in his home

Janoris Jenkins has broken his silence.
A little more than a week after reports surfaced that a dead body was found in Jenkins' New Jersey home while he was in Florida, the New York Giants cornerback and Florida Gators star took to Instagram to release a statement about the situation.
“With Regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence,” Jenkins wrote in a post on Thursday. "Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away. At the time of the incident I was in Florida preparing to finish off my promotional tour. As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family."
TMZ was the first to report about the news on June 26 that a body was found in the basement of Jenkins' home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
ESPN's Diana Russini reported that Jenkins had family staying at his home.
William Jenkins, Janoris Jenkins' brother, was arrested on one count of aggravated manslaughter. The NFL Network reported that police were investigating Rene’s death as a possible strangulation or suffocation incident.
Jenkins, 29, is heading into his seventh season in the NFL and third with the Giants. He won a national championship with the University of Florida in 2008.
