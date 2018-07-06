Former Georgia player helps Devon Gales in effort to build wheelchair-accessible home

Ever since Southern receiver Devon Gales was paralyzed in a game against Georgia in September 2015, many members of the Bulldog family have worked to improve Gales’ life. While there have been ups and downs over the past three years, it looks like Gales and his family are one step closer to realizing a big dream.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Steve Hummer reported Gales has been given a plot of land in Jackson County, Georgia, on which a wheelchair-accessible house will be built. The news is a huge step in the right direction for a project that has been years in the making and faced several issues along the way.
Per Hummer, the land is being donated by Whit Marshall, who was a linebacker at Georgia in the early 1990s. Marshall, the CEO of Paran Homes, told the Gales they could choose whatever lot they wanted, and the company would donate the land to them.
“I kept asking the same thing: So, it’s donated?” Tish told Hummer. “'Y’all are just going to let me choose?' I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.'”
“I was in my truck. Good thing I was parked,” said Mike Elrod, the builder who volunteered to manage the project for the Gales. “When I saw it was Whit calling, I pulled over and parked. His first words were, ‘Whatever you need, I’m all in.’”
As Hummer explained, the donation of the lot to the Gales is a true step forward in the mission to give Gales a wheelchair-accessible home.
“Without a lot, nothing else could follow,” Hummer wrote. “Now an architect can go to work [wanted, one planner with experience in wheelchair-accessible design]. There are pines to clear. Land to move. And, as they intend within a couple of months, real construction to begin.”
The effort to get Gales into a wheelchair-accessible home has been a slow process. In February 2016, the charity Triumph over Tragedy announced it was launching a project to build Gales a new home; by the start of 2017, the charity and the family were no longer linked. The funding that had been raised in the process, about $25,000 per Hummer’s report, was transferred to a construction trust fund.
According to Hummer, the site buildfordevon.com has raised $215,000 toward the project. The Build for Devon group anticipates Gales’ new home will be completed in less than a year.
