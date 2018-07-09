Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes over the in the second half against Georgia with a 13-point deficit. The Crimson Tide went on to beat the Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime to win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship title on Jan. 8 in Atlanta.
Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes over the in the second half against Georgia with a 13-point deficit. The Crimson Tide went on to beat the Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime to win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship title on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes over the in the second half against Georgia with a 13-point deficit. The Crimson Tide went on to beat the Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime to win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship title on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. ROBIN TRIMARCHI

College Sports

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook releases odds on who will win the SEC this fall

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 09, 2018 10:45 AM

On Sunday, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released its odds on the Southeastern Conference this fall. To no one’s surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again the favorite.

The SuperBook makes Alabama the favorite to win the SEC once again, giving the Crimson Tide 5/8 odds to capture their 27th SEC title in program history. Georgia is second with 5/2 odds, followed by Auburn at 7/1.

The SuperBook only released odds on 13 of the SEC’s 14 teams. Because of Ole Miss’ postseason ban, the Rebels will not be eligible to play in the SEC Championship Game.

The entire conference’s odds are as follows:

Alabama - 5/8

Georgia - 5/2

Auburn - 7/1

Mississippi State - 12/1

Florida - 18/1

LSU - 18/1

Missouri - 20/1

South Carolina - 30/1

Texas A&M - 30/1

Tennessee - 100/1

Arkansas - 300/1

Kentucky - 300/1

Vanderbilt - 500/1

Ole Miss - N/A

Texas A&M plays the first game of the year for the SEC when the Aggies host Northwestern State on Thursday, August 30.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  