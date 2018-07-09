Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Entering his junior season at Auburn, quarterback Jarrett Stidham has already had some unforgettable experiences as a college football player. On Friday, Stidham had another big moment, although this one had nothing to do with football.
Stidham got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kennedy Brown in Lake Brownwood, Texas. Brown is a rising senior soccer player at Baylor, the school at which Stidham began his college football career.
The couple announced their engagement via Instagram on Saturday.
Stidham is coming off his first season at Auburn, a year in which he threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns and led the Tigers to a 10-win season. Stidham and the Tigers return to the field on Sept. 1 when they face the Washington Huskies in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Comments