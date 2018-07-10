Ole Miss leads the country in commits in 2019 thanks to this defensive tackle

The Ole Miss Rebels added to their Class of 2019 on Monday when three-star defensive tackle Patrick Lucas Jr. committed to the Rebels. The Wetumpka, Alabama, native chose the Rebels over offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
The 6-3, 280-pound Lucas is considered the 19th-best player in Alabama and 38th overall defensive tackle in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
"I know when I get there I will be able to come in and compete to play early, and that was a big reason why I chose Ole Miss,” Lucas told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Even if I wasn't playing football I would attend Ole Miss, so that was another key for me. They are all about family and I know that they will take care of me and it's not to far away from home, so those were factors in my decision as well.”
Lucas’ decision gives Ole Miss 23 commits in the Class of the 2019, more than any other FBS program in the country. Lucas is the Rebels’ lone defensive tackle commit in the upcoming class.
