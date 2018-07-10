Former Louisville players filing suit over NCAA sanctions

At least two former University of Louisville basketball players will sue the NCAA over its sanctions that included the vacating of the Cardinals' 2013 national title.
An email to members of the media Tuesday from attorneys for Luke Hancock and Tim Henderson announced that the former Cardinals would be part of a suit over the NCAA sanctions that vacated 123 wins during the 2012-15 seasons, including Louisville's NCAA Tournament achievements, stemming from parties that included paid escorts at the men's basketball dormitory.
The announcement did not indicate that the suit had actually been filed. It would be the second such suit filed against the NCAA over its Louisville sanctions. A fan group sued the college athletics governing body in April. The NCAA responded that the fans had no legal standing in the matter. A ruling on that case is expected soon.
