What are the odds UK football can win the SEC East? Better than Vandy’s.

The recently released latest odds forecasting the upcoming college football season don’t project a lot of confidence in Kentucky.
Released Thursday, Bovada’s college football futures make UK the second-longest shot to win the Southeastern Conference’s East Division at 22-1, ahead of only Vanderbilt at 28-1. Georgia is a 4-7 favorite for first in the East.
And Kentucky falls well behind Missouri (10-1), Tennessee (14-1) and South Carolina (17-2), three teams the Cats defeated last season.
Alabama, unsurprisingly, is the favorite to win both the SEC title (22-27) and the national title (7-4). While Georgia is second choice for the SEC crown at 13-4, the Bulldogs are fourth choice for the national title at 17-2 behind Clemson (13-2) and Ohio State (7-1).
Kentucky’s chances at an SEC title are figured at a next-to-last 100-1 and get way longer for the national title at 650-1. The longest shots for the national title on Bovada’s board include Vanderbilt and 10 other schools at 1000-1.
