An arrest warrant has been filed in the Keys for a former Miami Hurricanes quarterback

An arrest warrant for former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Robert Marve was filed with the Key West Police Department on Wednesday charging him with domestic battery by strangulation stemming from an incident in Key West last week with his former girlfriend.
The Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday that the warrant said Marve’s ex-girlfriend Channing Tomes has accused Marve, 29, of allegations of sexual battery and aggravated battery. The outlet reported a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office saw Tomes with “bruises all over her face, neck and legs” at the Key West Airport on July 7. Tomes reportedly also filed a restraining order against Marve in Hillsborough County on Monday.
As of Friday morning, Marve was not in the Hillsborough or Monroe county jails.
Daniel Fernandez, Marve’s attorney, told the Tampa Bay Times that Marve denies the allegations.
Marve, a Tampa native, started his college football career with the Miami Hurricanes. After sitting out the 2007 season while recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident, he started 11 games in 2008. However, he was also suspended twice that year.
The quarterback transferred to Purdue after the 2008 season and spent his final three years of eligibility with the Boilermakers.
Marve then spent two years in the Canadien Football League playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
