Here’s what Jimbo Fisher had to say about Jameis Winston’s NFL suspension

It was almost inevitable that former Florida State football coach Fisher would be asked about his former quarterback’s latest incident at some point.

That time came Monday, when Fisher — now the head coach at Texas A&M — commented on quarterback Jameis Winston’s three-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Fisher said he doesn’t know all the circumstances surrounding the suspension, which stems from an incident in March 2016 where the NFL said Winston touched an Arizona Uber driver “in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent and that disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate.”

Despite the incident, Fisher’s feelings toward Winston, who won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship under Fisher at FSU before being selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft, haven’t changed.

“I love Jameis,” Fisher told the Dallas Morning News at SEC Media Days on Monday. “Hopefully he’ll be able to move on and obviously, that is something that he will be able to move on from. And yes, I love him. I still think he’s a tremendous young man. I really do. Unfortunately, he made some bad decisions this past season or whenever he did it. I don’t know exactly when that was. But I still love him. If you’re ever around him, you’ll understand what I mean. There’s not a better team player, a guy who works as much as [anyone]. But he made a mistake, and obviously he’ll pay the consequences for that, and we’ll move on.”