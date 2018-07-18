This UM player became a hero when star crashed last year. He’s now on a second elite list

Last year, when University of Miami tailback Mark Walton attended the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff, known as the league’s preseason media days, he was considered the best all-around Canes player, the man who could help get the Canes back to national prominence.

But when Walton sustained a season-ending injury Oct. 7 at Florida State, the quiet young man behind him — Travis Homer— stepped right up in his place and had an outstanding season.

On Wednesday, Homer, a junior, was named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award that goes to the nation’s best running back at season’s end.

Homer rushed for 966 yards on 163 attempts last season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and finishing with eight rushing touchdowns. The West Palm Beach native, who was selected to the All-ACC second team in 2017, compiled 1,203 all-purpose yards and three 100-yard rushing games.





The announcement comes two days after Homer was nominated for the Maxwell Award that goes to America’s college player of the year after the season.





Three other Hurricanes made the cut for national watch lists this week. Safety Jaquan Johnson and linebacker Shaq Quarterman were named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. Receiver Ahmmon Richards joined Homer in being nominated for the Maxwell Award.

Richards, Johnson and coach Mark Richt are in Charlotte to represent the Hurricanes and speak to the media.