ESPN catches up with Kentucky football great’s weight struggles in ‘The Hefty Lefty’

Former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen’s weight-loss story, which began more than a year ago, will be chronicled in a new ESPN “E:60” production this Sunday.

Tuesday, a video promoting the show aired with highlights of Lorenzen’s storied UK career and observations from his former coach Rich Brooks and his former New York Giants teammate Eli Manning among others.

“He was an icon in the state of Kentucky,” Brooks says.

“You’ve just never seen anything like it before,” Manning says.

“He was a wizard, he was a magician,” former player and current ESPN analyst David Pollack says.

Lorenzen, 37, began working with a Hollywood director and a team of health experts more than a year ago as part of “The Jared Lorenzen Project,” after the UK standout had topped more than 500 pounds in the years since his playing days.

Jared Lorenzen played quarterback at Kentucky from 2000-2003 and still holds the school record for most career passing yards with 10,354. Ed Reinke AP

Lorenzen has used the project to not only help himself, but to also spread awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle for others and has taken his workouts around the state over the past year.

In May, he reported he had lost 100 pounds during a stop in Lexington to receive a reward and promote the Central Kentucky Heart Walk.

On Tuesday, Lorenzen posted a video of himself jogging down the street on the project’s Facebook page.

“Jogging comfortably is something I never really thought I would be able to do again,” Lorenzen posted. “I’m living proof that if you make the correct lifestyle adjustments anything is possible.”

Titled “The Hefty Lefty,” the ESPN program is scheduled to air at 9 a.m. Sunday.