Saban: ‘We have a lot of rebuilding to do’

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
The Georgia Bulldog Club hosted a stop by the University of Georgia Coaches Caravan in Columbus Monday afternoon. Kirby Smart, head football coach, and Tom Crean, men's basketball coach, visited with and answered questions from fans and the media.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.