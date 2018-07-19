Auburn’s Gus Malzahn says team ‘laid an egg,’ against UCF. So UCF trolled social media

For the second day in a row, questions regarding UCF were lobbed at an SEC coach in this week’s SEC Media Days held in Atlanta.
On Wednesday, it was Alabama’s Nick Saban expressing “tremendous amount of compassion,” for UCF’s undefeated season in 2017-18.
On Thursday, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was asked about his team’s performance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl loss to UCF last season.
UCF’s 34-27 victory meant the Knights finished the season as the only unbeaten Football Bowl Subdivision team. The win also propelled UCF into claiming the national championship, despite not being included in the College Football Playoff that Alabama later won against Georgia.
Alabama and Georgia were the only teams to defeat Auburn prior to UCF’s bowl victory.
Malzahn’s response quickly drew UCF’s attention via its official Twitter account.
“The bowl loss was, obviously, we didn’t get it done,” Malzahn told reporters in Thursday’s news conference streamed on the SEC Network and Watch ESPN. “We laid an egg that day. That’s not taking anything away from our opponent, excellent team, but we weren’t happy with the way that season ended.”
UCF then subtweeted Auburn with an emoji of an egg in a frying pan, insinuating the Knights cooked the egg the Tigers laid in the Peach Bowl.
Malzahn’s time in the news conference also allowed for a fun fact graphic to pop up displaying his Waffle House order following the 2017 Iron Bowl, which was an Auburn win over Alabama.
It was an omelet.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
