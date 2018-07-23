Watch an LSU bride get the last laugh at the reception with groom’s Alabama cake

On Friday, New Orleans’ Johnathan Campbell married Bekka Lynn in Harahan, Louisiana. The wedding was not only a chance to celebrate the two coming together but to also have a little fun with their new house-divided status as college football fans.
At the reception, Campbell cut into his groom’s cake, which was decorated with the Alabama logo for the Crimson Tide fan Campbell. In a moment that’s now gone viral, LSU fans in the crowd playfully heckle Campbell as he cut into the cake.
Once Campbell lifted the first piece, Bekka Lynn’s big surprise was revealed: The filling of the cake was purple and yellow for her Tigers.
July 20 will always be a special day for the couple, and it’s a safe bet that Nov. 3 — when Alabama and LSU square off this year — will be as well.
