Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, announces drills to players during practice at Bryant–Denny Stadium on Aug. 5, 2017. Saban has been miked up this summer for an all-access ESPN series that will begin airing Aug. 9. Brynn Anderson AP

College Sports

Alabama football going ‘all-access’ on ESPN2. Here’s the full schedule.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

July 23, 2018 04:37 PM

Alabama football fans will get an all-access pass to the team’s summer practices through a four-part series to be aired by ESPN next month.

“Training Days: Rolling with the Tide” will air beginning Thursday, Aug. 9 on ESPN2 and continue the following Wednesdays, Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.

The series will have Coach Nick Saban and other personalities miked up and will take fans onto the practice field and into the meeting rooms as the Tide prepare to defend their national title.

“Alabama football is one of the premier programs in all of sports,” ESPN vice president of production Lee Fitting said in a press release. “The intrigue behind their championship-filled decade and the fans’ appetite for unique access continues to escalate. This series will provide a unique perspective of the Crimson Tide as they build upon a foundation for what they hope is another championship campaign. We appreciate Coach Nick Saban and the entire Alabama operation for allowing us inside their walls over the next month.”

The behind-the-scenes look will also show off Alabama’s “state-of-the-art facilities” and look at some of the lives of Alabama’s players beyond the lines.

Read the full release from ESPN.

TV schedule

DateTime (ET)NetworkEpisode
Thu, Aug. 97 p.m.ESPN2Training Days: Rolling with the Tide

Episode 1
Wed, Aug. 157 p.m.ESPN2Training Days: Rolling with the Tide

Episode 2
Wed, Aug. 227 p.m.ESPN2Training Days: Rolling with the Tide

Episode 3
Wed, Aug. 2910 p.m.ESPN2Training Days: Rolling with the Tide

Episode 4

