Shaquem Griffin, Marlon Mack among UCF and USF players on AAC 5-year anniversary team

The American Athletic Conference announced its Fifth Anniversary Football Team on Monday to coincide with the conference’s two-day summer kickoff and media days in Newport, Rhode Island.

UCF and USF each had multiple members on the offense, defense or special teams.

Five former UCF stars made the cut. They are tight end Jordan Akins, linebacker Shaquem Griffin, cornerback Jacoby Glenn, cornerback Mike Hughes and safety Clayton Geathers.

All five are in the NFL with Akins with the Houston Texans, Griffin with the Seattle Seahawks, Glenn with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hughes with the Minnesota Vikings and Geathers with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hughes signed his rookie contract last week after the Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Three former USF standouts also made the roster. They are running back Marlon Mack, offensive tackle Kofi Amichia and linebacker Auggie Sanchez.

Mack, who played for Sarasota High and Sarasota Booker High, plays for the Colts. Amichia plays for the Green Bay Packers.

There were 22 current NFL players that made the 30-man AAC Fifth Anniversary roster.

The team was decided via a vote held in June and July based off fans, media members and the conference’s 12 football programs, according to a press release.

The only two active players selected were Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Memphis return specialist Tony Pollard.

Each of the 12 programs had at least one player selected, with UCF, Memphis and Temple securing the most with five players apiece.

