ESPN host gives bold prediction on LSU’s season opener against the Miami Hurricanes

The LSU Tigers open the 2018 season with quite the test by facing the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While many predict the Hurricanes will come out on top, one ESPN studio host doesn’t see it that way.
Peter Burns hosted The Paul Finebaum Show on Monday and discussed the Tigers’ season opener against a Miami team that went 10-3 in 2017. After having a conversation on the airwaves, the Baton Rouge native Burns tweeted about his confidence in LSU getting the win.
Burns’ prediction quickly caught people’s attention, with 245 people replying to his take as of Tuesday morning.
Later, Burns took issue with the Hurricanes’ schedule, tweeting, ‘There are 8 SEC schools that could win 10 games with this schedule.”
We’ll see if Burns was spot on with his blowout prediction when the Tigers and Hurricanes face off on Sept. 2.
Comments