John Wall posed for his Team USA men’s basketball photo on Wednesday ahead of a three-day mini-camp in preparation for the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics. Wall’s photo went viral on Twitter on Thursday when it was posted by the Washington Wizards.
John Wall posed for his Team USA men’s basketball photo on Wednesday ahead of a three-day mini-camp in preparation for the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics. Wall’s photo went viral on Twitter on Thursday when it was posted by the Washington Wizards. USA Basketball
John Wall posed for his Team USA men’s basketball photo on Wednesday ahead of a three-day mini-camp in preparation for the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics. Wall’s photo went viral on Twitter on Thursday when it was posted by the Washington Wizards. USA Basketball

College Sports

John Wall poses for Team USA photo and Twitter loses its mind

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

July 26, 2018 05:02 PM

John Wall reported to Team USA minicamp this week, but it doesn’t look like he was expecting to be posing for team pictures on Wednesday.

The picture of a sleepy-eyed and somewhat ragged-looking Wall was sent out by the Washington Wizards on Twitter on Thursday and almost immediately lampooned. After scores of joking and less-joking comments about the photo, the Wizards deleted the post. Other NBA teams posted Team USA photos, as well, and the main NBA account even posted video of some of the shoots, although Wall’s was not among them.

Wall, a former Kentucky standout, was among 35 players named to the USA Men’s Basketball Team pool this year. Players are participating in a three-day minicamp in Las Vegas.

Wednesday, Wall was featured in a Ballislife video on YouTube in which he showed off some of his offseason workouts and declared his intention to become the NBA’s most valuable player this season.

Time will tell if the new Wall meme will outlast the “bruh” meme generated earlier in his career.

Former Kentucky star John Wall talks about being inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

By

  Comments  