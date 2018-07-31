This is how Shaquem Griffin took away a possible Russell Wilson touchdown in camp

Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin didn’t wait long to make a mark in the NFL.
Sure it was just training camp, but Griffin’s coverage skills at linebacker were more than good during Seahawks camp on Monday.
Seattle starting quarterback Russell Wilson fired a pass to what looked like an open receiver, before Griffin slid across and picked off the pass.
The play was caught on video and shared via social media.
As of Tuesday morning, the video had 781,000 views on Twitter.
Griffin had two career interceptions with 13 passes defended at UCF. A St. Petersburg native from Lakewood High, Griffin ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine before the Seahawks drafted him to reunite him with twin Shaquill at the NFL level.
