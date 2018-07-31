Mass for Ari Arteaga open to the public. GoFundMe page started for injured girlfriend

A public mass for Ari Arteaga, a 16-year-old Miami Columbus High student who died in a car crash on Saturday night, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57th Avenue in Miami.

Arteaga’s girlfriend, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy student Indira Rambarran, survived the crash and will have a “long road to recovery,’’ according to a GoFundMe campaign started by Ysha Arteaga, Ari’s mother, and the Arteaga family.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised about $150,000 for Indira’s medical expenses.





“On Saturday July 28th at 9:45 p.m. a tragedy took the life of a 16 year old boy and devastatingly altered the life of his young girlfriend,’’ the GoFundMe post reads. “Ari Arteaga and Indira Rambarran were in a horrible car accident that has united our two families together forever. We would like to thank the community for the incredible outpour of love and support everyone has provided to the Arteaga and Ramabarran Families during this most difficult time.’’

University of Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga, Ari’s father, asked the public on social media to “keep Indira Rambarran in your prayers’’ and donate to the Go Fund Me campaign in lieu of flowers for Ari.

“After the passing of my son Ari, the outpouring of love, texts, phone calls and visits to my home have comforted Ysha, Ariana and I,’’ J.D. Arteaga posted on social media. “We feel so humbled by all the emotional support we’ve been receiving from family, friends, fellow coaches and members of the UM and Columbus community.

“We’re trying to deal with our grief in a positive way. It’s been hard but we’re looking for a silver lining.’’