Florida Gators football receives good news regarding these two transfer wide receivers

The Florida Gators received some good news on the field a day before they begin fall camp.
Transfer wide receivers Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to compete in the 2018 season, the school announced Thursday. Jefferson also needs a similar waiver by the Southeastern Conference in order to see the field this year. UF said in a release that the process to complete that waiver is ongoing.
“I’m excited for Trevon and Van. We appreciate the NCAA’s understanding in both situations, and are thankful to the UAA’s administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Trevon, Van, their families and our coaching staff through this over the past six-plus months,” UF coach Dan Mullen said in a statement.
Grimes, a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale and former St. Thomas Aquinas standout, transferred in from Ohio State. Jefferson, a redshirt junior, transferred in this spring from Ole Miss. In two years with the Rebels, Jefferson totaled 91 catches for 999 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Both should help a Florida offense that has gone through its lumps for the better part of a decade.
Mullen is slated to speak to reporters in Gainesville at 11 a.m. at Florida’s media day ahead of the Gators’ fall camp.
