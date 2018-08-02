These 2 legendary college football coaches to serve as honorary captains Labor Day night

First-year Florida State head coach Willie Taggart has made strides connecting the Seminoles’ rich tradition with the current team.
On Thursday, Taggart took another step when the Seminoles announced legendary coach Bobby Bowden will serve as FSU’s honorary captain for the opener against Virginia Tech.
Frank Beamer, who guided the Hokies to the 1999 national championship game against Bowden’s Noles, will be Va Tech’s honorary captain.
Both Bowden and Beamer built their respective programs into national powers, and both are in the College Football Hall of Fame.
“Growing up, I admired Coach Bowden for his success on the field as well as his passion for changing the lives of young men, and I could not think of a greater vote of confidence than having him on the field for our first game,” Taggart said in the press release. “This is also a great opportunity for our fans to show their appreciation to Coach Bowden and adds to what will surely be a fantastic atmosphere on Labor Day night.”
The game, which is slated for Monday, Sept. 3, is also the night the star of that 1999 national title game between the two programs — Bradenton, Florida native Peter Warrick — will see his FSU jersey retired.
