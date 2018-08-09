Mark Richt cuts UM practice short with lack of TEs and addresses LB Pinckney situation

University of Miami coach Mark Richt addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since Sunday, cutting practice short, he said, because there just aren’t enough tight ends to go around after junior Michael Irvin injured his knee and underwent surgery on Wednesday.
UM tight ends coach Todd Hartley said Wednesday that the Hurricanes have not moved any players over to tight end to make up for Irvin’s absence. Judging by past years, however, that could still happen.
Right now there are only three scholarship tight ends without Irvin: sophomore Brian Polendey and freshmen Jordan Brevin and Will Mallory.
Here’s what Richt said on the status of Irvin, and regarding linebacker Michael Pinckney, seen in a boot on his left foot Wednesday evening.
▪ “Michael Irvin, first of all, had MCL surgery,’’ the coach said. “He had to get it cleaned up. They expect 100-percent recovery, it’s just going to take a bit. If he recovers quickly, he could actually play the last four games, or even one game at the end, if it came down to it, and not lose a redshirt.
“He’s going to end up being able to redshirt, no matter what. We would never play him if he’s not ready, but you never know how a guy feels by the end of the season. It’s even possible – I’m not saying it’s probable – but what’s certain is he’s going to be back 100 percent from that injury.”
▪ “Michael Pinckney, he just tweaked his ankle. We put it in a boot just for compression and to not let it swell. We decided to keep him out today. No practice tomorrow. We hope he’ll scrimmage [Saturday].”
This story will be updated with more from Richt and players Thursday.
Comments