This hype video circulating social media will get Gators fans ready for football season

The Florida Gators begin the 2018 season — and the Dan Mullen era of UF football — on Sept. 1 when they host Charleston Southern for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
But for those who want a little bit of excitement before the Gators make their way back into The Swamp, there’s a hype video making waves on Twitter for you to see.
The minute-long video, posted Saturday night by a Twitter user named Cody (handle @__Gators), runs through some of the top moments in UF football history — highlighting UF’s three national championships and key moments from big names like Steve Spurrier and Tim Tebow before transitioning to more recent big moments like Tyrie Cleveland’s game-winning Hail Mary catch against Tennessee — while Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” plays in the background. The Gators have played the song in after the third quarter of every home game since Petty’s death on Oct. 2.
As of Monday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 23,000 times.
The Gators, who opened fall camp on Friday, are hoping to make a statement in Mullen’s first year as head coach. UF is coming off a 4-7 season in 2017 — the team’s second four-win season in a five-year span.
