Hulk Hogan visited the Bucs and took a photo with Jameis Winston. Twitter reacted

Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tuesday’s training camp session.
Hogan took photos with players, including quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston, who led Florida State to a national title in 2013, and Hogan, who is one of the most popular wrestlers of all-time, both suffered controversies in the past.
Winston is currently suspended for three games to start the 2018 NFL season due to allegedly groping a female Uber driver in 2016.
BuzzFeed News first reported the NFL was investigating the allegation. Winston also endured other controversies while at FSU, including allegations he raped a fellow student, stole crab legs from a Publix grocery store and shouted lewd remarks about women in the student union, according to the New York Times.
The New York Times reported the rape allegations turned into a “lawsuit accusing Winston of sexual battery.” The lawsuit was settled before going to trial, according to TMZ Sports.
Hogan, meanwhile, was fired by World Wrestling Entertainment and removed from the WWE Hall of Fame after an audio tape surfaced with Hogan using racially-charged expletives. Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, also had a sex tape published, which he later earned a settlement in court.
The WWE reinstated Hogan to the Hall of Fame last month after a three-year suspension.
Twitter users commented on the photo of Winston and Hogan.
Here’s a brief sample:
