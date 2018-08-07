This NFL rookie — and former Gators — receiver in trouble again. Court appearance looms.

Former Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway, a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license, according to multiple reports.
Strongsville (Ohio) police pulled Callaway, 21, over Sunday “at 3 a.m. for failing to yield to oncoming traffic,” according to TV station Fox 8 in Cleveland.
According to ESPN Cleveland, Strongsville Deputy Chief John Janowski said the marijuana possession “was small enough to be regarded as a minor misdemeanor under Ohio law.”
ESPN Cleveland, which obtained the police report, also reported Callaway is due in court Thursday.
Callaway’s off-the-field troubles aren’t new. He failed a drug test at the NFL Combine this year, was suspended from UF for an investigation into a credit card fraud scheme, had marijuana possession in 2017 and was alleged to committed sexual battery in 2016, according to the Associated Press.
Send story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments