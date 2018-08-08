UM gets huge donation for indoor practice facility. Field to be named after alumnus.

The Miami Hurricanes just got a substantial gift from a very generous man.

The University of Miami announced Wednesday that alumnus Robert Finizio has donated “a leadership gift’’ of $3 million to “transform the playing surface of the Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility into the ‘Robert Finizio Family Field.’”

The $3 million is the second largest gift the university has received toward the indoor facility, senior associate athletic director Jesse Marks confirmed.

The largest donation thus far of the $36 milion UM has raised: $14 million from the Soffer family.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Finizio is co-founder and CEO of TherapeuticsMD, “a women’s health company listed on NASDAQ’’ and “is a long-time Miami Athletics supporter, a Golden Cane Society member and a 1994 graduate of the university,” UM said in a release.

“I was put into an environment where there was so much to learn,” Finizio said. “The process of asking and learning from other people, to see where the opportunity is in life, is actually a process that I picked up at the University of Miami. That’s the process that Miami instilled in me and one that I’ve followed and had a lot of success with.”





UM said Finizio has previously supported the Football Victory Fund and is a Champions member of the Hurricane Club at a leadership level.





“We are fortunate to have someone like Rob Finizio helping us to build champions at The U,” UM athletic director Blake James said in the release. “Rob epitomizes what it means to be a Hurricane, and his support of our program has been instrumental for our student-athletes in their quest for excellence in academics, athletics and life.”





SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami football coach Mark Richt guides a tour of the teams new indoor practice facility on April 12, 2018.

The indoor practice facility is nearing completion, and is expected to be ready for use by the football team in the near future —possibly at the end of August. It towers above the football players as they practice in fall camp, which began last Saturday.





TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a health care company focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women, according to the release. “The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues.”





“As a company, we are in a position where we’re transitioning,” Finizio said. “You can see a parallel for Coach Richt, and how he has just completely set the program up for long-term success. It just so happens that some of our big milestones for TXMD and Miami are coming in the same stretch. This is going to be fun.”









