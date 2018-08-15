Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams back at UM practice Wednesday

Good news Wednesday for the Miami Hurricanes football team.
Freshman quarterback Jarren Williams was practicing during media viewing and taking reps and making throws with the other quarterbacks. Williams left early in Tuesday’s practice and did not return, as UM athletics communications director Camron Ghorbi announced Tuesday that Williams “is being evaluated by our medical staff.’’
UM did not elaborate on Williams’ condition, but on Wednesday he was throwing different length passes, including a couple long ones while we were watching. The quarterback order remains fifth-year starter Malik Roser, followed by redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon, and Williams.
UM coach Mark Richt did not speak to the media yesterday, nor is he scheduled to speak today.
▪ The person who was missing during media viewing Wednesday for the second consecutive day is 6-3, 260-pound redshirt senior Demetrius Jackson, who last season sustained a season-ending knee injury against Virginia Tech on Nov. 4 but said he had recuperated and was ready to roll. However, we saw Jackson yesterday with the others when we went onto the field after practice ended.
We will ask about D-Jax today when we talk to defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.
▪ The starting offensive line Wednesday was, as has been the case, left tackle Tyree St. Louis, left guard Jahair Jones, center Tyler Gauthier, right guard Hayden Mahoney and right tackle Navaughn Donaldson.
▪ The second-team offensive line was true freshman left tackle DJ Scaife Jr, (who replaced George Brown Jr. because Brown injured his MCL and was scheduled for surgery on his right knee, per UM), left guard Venzell Boulware, center Corey Gaynor, true freshman right guard Cleveland Reed Jr. and right tackle Kai-Leon Herbert.
