Alabama announces $600 million campaign to fund athletics upgrades. See the plans.

The University of Alabama on Thursday announced a $600 million capital campaign the fund a massive upgrade to its football and basketball facilities.
“To reinvest in the players and the programs here to make Alabama’s athletic programs continue to be great in the future is a sacrifice we all need to make,” football coach Nick Saban said before announcing he and his wife, Terry, would be contributing $1 million to the effort. “We all want to have success. We can’t get complacent about what we’ve been able to accomplish in the past. We have to look forward to what we need to do in the future.”
A short video highlighted the planned improvements and was posted on Twitter.
Alabama plans extensive renovations to Bryant-Denny Stadium, Coleman Coliseum and its Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility. The stadium and arena upgrades include new premium club seating options and lounge spaces. The coliseum upgrade includes renovated locker rooms and offices for men’s and women’s basketball and a new gymnastics locker room.
At the football stadium, 3,826 new premium seats would be added; the press box will be relocated and new skyboxes will be added; all skyboxes would be renovated; concourses will be expanded and improvements would be made to the locker room, recruiting areas and tunnel.
Premium seating for football listed on the CrimsonTideFoundation.org website listed a number of premium seat prices and corresponding capital gifts. For example, a loge box of four seats had a suggested capital gift of $150,000, an annual “Tide Pride Commitment” of $16,000 for a term of five years. A per seat “Champions Club” commitment called for a $10,000 donation and $3,500 annually for a term of 10 years.
Alabama said Thursday that $143 million toward its goal is already in hand. The improvements would be phased in over a number of years and are still subject to approval by the Board of Trustees.
Comments