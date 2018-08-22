Will UK football fans rush the field this season? One sports book is betting on it.

An online sports book has made Kentucky the betting favorite to see its fans be the first to rush the field this season, an odd designation given Kentucky’s home schedule, but one that would mean one of the best home victories in program history.
MyBookie.ag has UK as a 10-11 favorite to see fans on the ground at Kroger Field this season. But with a home schedule of Central Michigan, Murray State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Middle Tennessee, it’s hard to see who might get Big Blue Nation so fired up beyond the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs.
Kentucky likely would not be favored in that game against the defending SEC champions and College Football Playoff finalist. And it’s not scheduled until Nov. 3.
South Carolina (Sept. 29) and Mississippi State (Oct. 6) each could be ranked when the Cats face them, but UK has had success against both programs, especially the Gamecocks in recent years.
However, the last time UK fans did storm the field, it was against a No. 9-ranked South Carolina in 2014, a thrilling come-from-behind 45-38 win capped by Alvin “Bud” Dupree’s 6-yard interception return for a TD with 2:29 left in the game. It also marked Kentucky’s second win ever against a Steve Spurrier-led team.
A win over a top-ranked Georgia program would be historic. Kentucky trails the series 57-12-2. with UK winning the annual matchup just twice in the last 20 years.
On another somewhat positive note from the gambling site, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops ranks 14th among “Which Div I Coach Will Be The First To Be Fired” at 15-1 odds. Maryland Coach D.J. Durkin tops that list at 4-6 after an investigation into a player’s death this summer. Ohio State’s Urban Meyer comes in second at 4-1.
Two SEC schools, South Carolina and Texas A&M (at odds of 6-4), rank behind the Cats in the “rush the field” category despite the SEC’s hefty fine for letting fans do so.
Comments