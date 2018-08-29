How the Florida State Seminoles should fare during first season under new coach

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (12) warming up before the first half of an NCAA football game between Alabama and Florida State in Atlanta. Head coach Willie Taggart’s biggest decision of the preseason will be who will start at quarterback on Sept. 3 against Virginia Tech. James Blackman started 12 games last season following Francois’ injury. Blackman threw for 2,230 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as he was the program’s first true freshman to start at quarterback since 1985. Francois has 14 career starts and is 10-4 during that span. In 2016 he threw for the fifth-most yards in school history (3,350) as he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s rookie of the year. Mike Stewart AP