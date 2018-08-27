It’s official: UM will face Ohio State transfer quarterback Joe Burrow in LSU opener

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said during a news conference on Monday afternoon that he had decided on his starting quarterback to face the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic.

The coach just didn’t tell the media who it was.

A bit later in the afternoon, media reports, followed by an official LSU depth chart, made it clear that Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow is the guy.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated tweeted out the news.

Most, including University of Miami coach Mark Richt and likely by extension, his Hurricanes, had expected it to be Burrow. At least that’s what Mark Richt told Joe Rose on Monday morning on his weekly WQAM radio show.

Burrow has been competing against 6-5, 183-pound sophomore Myles Brennan.

Richt said Burrow is a “super mobile guy. You can expect certain quarterback run aspects’’ and if not “you can expect...more of a power running game...play action pass and more pocket pass.

“We think it’s going to be Burrow...But we’ll see.’’

JUST IN: Week 1 #LSU Depth Chart

Sept. 2 vs. Miami (Fla.) in Arlington, Texas

6:30 p.m. CT | ABChttps://t.co/dFwFUPocMy pic.twitter.com/ARdMwpICCC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 27, 2018

Burrow, listed as 6-4 and 216 pounds in his LSU bio, is a junior from The Plains, Ohio. He transferred to LSU after the 2018 spring semester and was with the Buckeyes for three seasons. He redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and played in 2016 and 2017 as a backup to OSU starter J.T. Barrett, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s a 74.36-percent accuracy rate.

Burrow also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown.

As for Brennan, he played in six games last season, going 14 of 24 for 182 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

Brennan’s experience last season came against BYU, Chattanooga, Syracuse, Troy, Alabama and Texas A&M. He could still play in up to four games and be redshirted, per a new NCAA redshirt rule.

Kickoff for No. 8 UM vs. No. 25 LSU is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes finished 10-3 in 2017.

The Tigers finished 9-4.

More from Richt’s interview with Joe Rose and Zach Krantz of WQAM:

▪ When asked how much useful information UM coaches were able to get on LSU:

“They did televise their spring game so you at least can look at their personnel and get a good idea of who is going to being playing where in their base offense and base defense — a little bit scheme wise, too. You’d be surprised at what you can glean on some of the articles you read on guys wanting to brag about how much different they are on defense for example or how many different blitzes and twists and stunts. You get the feeling they may do a little bit more than a year ago.’’

▪ Richt said Rosier has improved in his timing and progressions and deep balls. “He knows what he’s doing and he knows his footwork and ball handling. I think the greatest improvement he’s made is deep ball throws... So many people play man coverage. You’ve got to try to take some shots.’’

“...That’s kind of what happened in the Pitt [loss],’’ Richt said. “We don’t connect on enough of them and they have their way with us because they have so many guys in the running game.’’





The coach said Rosier’s confidence is up, as is the confidence in him by his teammates.





▪ The four captains for LSU, according to Richt, are Rosier, linebacker Shaq Quarterman, safety Jaquan Johnson and center Tyler Gauthier. All four got the most votes from their teammates as being the guys they view as team leaders.

▪ When asked who the backup quarterback is, Richt offered no surprises:

“I’ll narrow it down to Weldon and N’Kosi right now... Right now it’s a tight race...”

▪ On true freshman quarterback Jarren Williams:

“Jarren Williams is really making a lot of progress but he is a true freshman and I don’t think he’s quite ready for this moment. When his day comes he’s going to be special, I can tell you that.’’