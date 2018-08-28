Good news for Miami Hurricanes football during media viewing as it prepares for LSU

It’s game week, and the situation— at least from appearances during Monday’s media viewing at practice — seem to be fine health-wise for the Miami Hurricanes.
We have 15 minutes to peruse Greentree Practice Field, where players are divided into position groups and do individual drills.
Here’s what we saw:
▪ N’Kosi Perry continues to take the second-team snaps at quarterback, behind starter Malik Rosier. We’ll likely find out the definite backup later at Mark Richt’s press conference. But I’d have to make an educated guess, based on fall camp and Weldon’s several interceptions during the last scrimmage, that Perry will be named the backup.
Of course, there could be an “or’’ between his name and Weldon’s.
▪ Slot receiver Jeff Thomas was out there practicing. We saw Thomas one day last week on the conditioning bike during practice, and receivers coach Ron Dugans later in the week said he was glad Thomas was back.
▪ Starting defensive end Joe Jackson, the bulky metal brace still over his left arm and elbow, practiced.
▪ Starting cornerback Trajan Bandy, who also missed some practice last week, practiced.
▪ The tight end order was freshman Brevin Jordan, sophomore Brian Polendey and freshman Will Mallory. But I expect Jordan and Mallory at some point on the field together Sunday against LSU.
▪ A concern: Five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard was fifth-string Monday behind starter Travis Homer, backup DeeJay Dallas, fullback/tailback Trayone Gray and Robert Burns.
On Monday, when coach Mark Richt was on WQAM, all he said about Lingard, basically, was “Once he figures it all out...’’ and didn’t elaborate. Lingard is obviously a major talent. Maybe he just needs more time to get the offense down.
▪ Starting right guard Hayden Mahoney was bent over and not feeling well as the O-line walked over to the side as we were leaving the field.
▪ Michael Irvin II, who underwent surgery Aug. 8 to repair a right-knee medial collateral ligament injury, was back on the conditioning bicycle on the sideline, his braced right knee fully extended while his left leg pedaled.
UM had said Irvin is expected to be sidelined for about four months and will make a full recovery.
“Irvin is my guy,’’ UM running back DeeJay Dallas said after the tight end was injured. “We were preparing for a big season from his this year.’’
Irvin, the son of UM great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin, is from Fort Lauderdale and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He played in 12 games last season, catching nine passes for 78 yards. He had no catches in the six games in which he saw limited action as a freshman.
Before our 15 minutes of viewing was over, Irvin got up and left on crutches.
Here’s to a speedy recovery.
