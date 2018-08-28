UK jumps into hotel booking business. See how it works

Kentucky fans looking to book a hotels on game day or any other occasion have a new option available that helps benefit the university’s well-known DanceBlue charity.
BBNHotels.com, a joint effort of UK Athletics, JMI Sports, VisitLex and Hotels for Hope, offers a low-rate guarantee and a $2 donation for every completed booking to DanceBlue, the UK-affiliated charity that raises money to support children at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.
“DanceBlue is incredibly grateful to have the support of the Big Blue Nation in our fight against pediatric cancer,” DanceBlue Overall Chairman Tyler Ward said in a press release. “Simply by reserving rooms through BBN Hotels, Wildcat fans will help to impact the lives of the more than 200 patients that we serve each year at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.”
Powered by Hotels for Hopes’ search engine, BBNHotels.com works like most third-party hotel websites, and offers TripAdvisor user ratings for each, as well as pricing and availability.
While the site might not save you from the typical game-day price bumps seen at hotels located close to a sports venue (one game-day rate for a hotel near Kroger Field was more than $300 this Saturday; rates at other hotels were more typical), it does promise to have the lowest-possible rate available for any particular hotel you book on game day or any day, anywhere you travel.
And, according to the press release, the $2 DanceBlue donation comes at no cost to customers.
DanceBlue, known for its 24-hour dance marathon, has raised more than $1.8 million for the Golden Matrix Fund, which supports the UK children’s cancer clinic. The clinic opened a new facility in 2017 funded only by DanceBlue funds.
