Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette trolls Hurricanes after UM’s poor first half

The Miami Hurricanes’ first-half struggles in their season opener on Sunday led to the joy of one former LSU Tigers player.

Former LSU running back and current Jacksonville Jaguar Leonard Fournette trolled the Hurricanes late in the first half by posting a picture of $100 bills in the shape of the “U.” LSU led Miami 27-3 at halftime.

“Thank you @MiamiHurricanes slatt” Fournette tweeted followed by a slew of emojis including a bald eagle, two laughing faces and three crying faces.

Fournette was one of LSU’s all-time greats. In three seasons with the Tigers, he rushed for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns before being drafted fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. In his first NFL season, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 regular-season games and helped Jacksonville make a run to the AFC Championship Game.

