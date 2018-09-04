Miami Hurricanes plunge in Top 25 rankings

As expected, the University of Miami took a deep plunge in the first Top-25 poll that was released on Tuesday: the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Hurricanes were ranked No. 8 by both the Associated Press and coaches in the preseason.

The Canes made the biggest drop among the coaches by falling 13 spots to No. 21.

And not coincidentally, the team that beat UM 33-17 on Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic— LSU— made the biggest leap. The Tigers jumped 15 spots to No. 9 among the coaches.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The top 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Auburn, Notre Dame, Stanford and Penn State.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes loses 33-17 to the LSU Tigers in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

Virginia Tech, which UM plays Nov. 17 in Blacksburg, jumped three spots to No. 14 after defeating Florida State 24-3 on Monday night.

The AP poll will be released at 2 p.m. today.