Mark Richt goes on radio to talk Malik Rosier, Ahmmon Richards and UM fans

Two days after No. 8 UM’s demoralizing 33-17 loss to No. 25 LSU, University of Miami football coach Mark Richt spoke Tuesday morning on WQAM to Joe Rose and Zach Krantz.

The Canes meet Savannah State in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

Here are the basics from Richt:

▪ On Ahmmon Richards, who left the LSU game late in the first quarter after “he banged his knee’’ following his 9-yard catch:

“Not 100-percent sure. When he caught the ball he landed on his knee.

“We don’t think it’s that severe, certainly enough to keep him from playing. But there’s a difference between an injury that will keep you out of a game and keep you out of a season.

“We don’t see it being some type of season-ending type thing and we don’t think it’s going to be a prolonged thing but we’re still gathering information and we haven’t tried to do anything in practice yet. Yesterday was a complete day off for the players.”

▪ Regarding starting quarterback Malik Rosier, on if Richt ever considered, when UM was struggling, of getting another quarterback in the game:

▪ On how Rosier played overall: “I don’t know how to say it other than, there was some good and there was some bad. It’s true of every position across the board. The one position that gets watched the most and people think they understand the most is the quarterback position. That’s where the ball is.

“It’s certainly a position that’s going to be talked about and should be talked about because it’s the leadership position and that guy has got to play a certain way. But we all know when everybody plays well around the quarterback his job is a lot easier.





“We probably had too much QB run game tied into it where if a defender does this we hand it and if a defender does that we pull the ball and run. We ended up pulling the ball and running a good bit and I think we had too many carries for Malik. We need to do a better job of making sure our backs carry the ball a little bit more often and not give any QB, not just Malik, any QB that option. Because we don’t want the QB running the ball that much quite frankly…. It shouldn’t where he has 16 carries.

“That is a coaching thing that we’ve already talked about and we’re going to change.

“But he made some beautiful throws and he made some throws that he missed. Then he had some times where there were some people in his face. Just a little bit of everything, but that’s enough to get you beat and that’s what happened.”

Note: Rosier by far had the most carries of any UM runner on Sunday: 16 for 7 net yards because of the 40 he lost on four sacks. Starter Travis Homer only had seven carries for 30 yards. Backup DeeJay Dallas had eight carries for 38 yards. Trayone Gray had three carries for eight yards.





▪ On if he play the young quarterbacks against Savannah State on Saturday: “We’ll treat it that way at every position. We want to play as many guys as we can. There were some young guys that have gotten in the game this past week and some that didn’t get in the game that we do want to get in there. We’re going to find a way to have a game plan to get those guys playing time. they need playing time.

“You know, the game against LSU is probably not the best way to break in kids from high school into that type of a situation. Some of them had to play. Some of them were really ready. Some were not quite so ready and they had to get in there anyway.

“But the goal at every position is to give everybody an opportunity to “show what they can do’’ and get some experience under their belt and just see how they can handle a true game situation.”

▪ On the angry UM fans: “Everybody has an opinion. God bless them. They have a right to have an opinion. We want our fans to be passionate, we want our fans to care. No doubt about it. But not everybody knows exactly what it takes and what the plan is and how if things went well and things didn’t go well.

“They see that we got beat pretty good and they’re not happy. I don’t blame them. I’m not happy either. But the bottom line is we’ve got to get back to work. I told the staff, ‘The only thing that starts to make you feeling good again is winning again.’ Well, how do you win?

“You’ve got to win by doing your job and focusing daily on the things that you’re responsible for. Same thing with these players. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to hook it up, get back to work and get better.’’