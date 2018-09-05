Southern Miss-Jackson State full highlights

University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
The Georgia Bulldog Club hosted a stop by the University of Georgia Coaches Caravan in Columbus Monday afternoon. Kirby Smart, head football coach, and Tom Crean, men's basketball coach, visited with and answered questions from fans and the media.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.
