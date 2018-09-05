Shaquem Griffin overcomes doubters to be drafted by Seattle Seahawks

The University of Central Florida linebacker had his left hand amputated as a child, but his speed and skill convinced the Seahawks to take him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
By
Up Next
The University of Central Florida linebacker had his left hand amputated as a child, but his speed and skill convinced the Seahawks to take him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
By

College Sports

Rookie Shaquem Griffin isn’t just playing in Seahawks opener Sunday. He’s starting.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

September 05, 2018 06:22 PM

When the Seattle Seahawks open the 2018 NFL season against the Denver Broncos, Shaquem Griffin will start at weakside linebacker.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that Griffin will start in place of K.J. Wright, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Seattle plays at Denver on Sunday. The Seahawks drafted Griffin out of UCF, which reunited him with his twin brother Shaquill, who was selected in the 2017 NFL Draft by Seattle.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  