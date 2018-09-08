Miami Hurricanes crush Savannah State 77-0 and get glimpse of future quarterbacks

After being embarrassed last week by LSU on national TV, No. 22 University of Miami returned home Saturday night seeking redemption — and major improvement, even against lower-level “cupcake’’ Savannah State.

The Hurricanes not only made that improvement during a 77-0 romp in front of 60,307 joyous fans at Hard Rock Stadium, they got a glimpse of their future at quarterback — and several glimpses of the new-look turnover chain.

It was UM’s largest margin of victory in program history, and tied the record for most points scored.





UM’s last shutout came in 2015 against Bethune-Cookman.

After fifth-year senior Malik Rosier led the Canes to a 21-0 lead, coach Mark Richt rolled out all three of his scholarship backups: redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry, followed by redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.

Accompanied by cheers, Perry entered with 11:09 left in the first half and proceeded to lead a six-play, 20-yard touchdown drive that culminated in an 8-yard pass to Lawrence Cager to make it 28-0.

Perry continued playing through the first half and returned to start the second, leading the Canes to their next touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Brevin Jordan for a 35-0 lead with 11:34 left in the third quarter.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) hands off to Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) as the University of Miami hosts Savannah State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Perry led the Canes on six series, three ending in touchdowns. The third score was a 7-yard pass to Jordan.

His numbers: 9 of 14 for 93 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Weldon entered the game with 1:04 left in the third quarter and led two touchdown drives, the first ending with a 16-yard rush by the quarterback and the next with an 8-yard rush by true freshman Lorenzo Lingard for his first college score.

Weldon’s numbers: 1 for 2 for 14 yards.

Williams entered with 10:43 left in the game and led three drives, two of which ended with touchdowns — a 1-yard rush by the quarterback and a 64-yard rush by Lingard to close out the scoring.

The Canes forced four turnovers: interceptions by Sheldrick Redwine and Jhavonte Dean and fumble recoveries by Trajan Bandy and Waynmon Steed.





Miami Hurricanes defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) intercepts in the third quarter as the University of Miami hosts Savannah State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami also blocked a field goal, ending a streak of 57 consecutive converted kicks by Miami opponents.

In the fourth quarter, true freshman Nesta Silvera blocked a punt that lineman Scott Patchan recovered and returned for a touchdown to make it 63-0. Though Patchan’s play wasn’t technically a turnover, he still received the turnover chain, this year marked by a bejeweled Sebastian the Ibis instead of The U.

For Rosier, the target of fans’ wrath all week, the game didn’t start as happily. The boos began with about 10 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter, when on third-and-5 from UM’s own 25, Rosier threw his second incomplete pass of the drive (and game).





At least Zach Feagles, who shanked his first three punts against LSU, punted a 55-yarder to pin Savannah State at its 20.

That was about it for Rosier’s early struggles. After Savannah State was forced to punt, Rosier — despite more boos— responded with eight completions in his next nine passes and led UM to three touchdowns, two through the air and the other a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) looks to pass in the second quarter as the University of Miami hosts Savannah State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Rosier’s final pass before being replaced by Perry was a 67-yard line-drive strike that sophomore slot receiver Jeff Thomas caught in stride en route to the end zone for the 21-0 Canes lead.

At the end of the half, Rosier had completed eight of 12 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

The Canes next travel to Toledo, Ohio, to face the Toledo Rockets at noon Saturday. The Rockets, in the West division of the Mid-American Conference, are 1-0 after dominating VMI 66-3 in their Sept. 1 opener. This weekend is open for them, as they rest up and get an extra week to prepare for the Hurricanes.





UM defeated Toledo 52-30 on Sept. 23 of last season.